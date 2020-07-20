Salman Khan ,Iulia Vantur planting together !

Disclaimer: Other family members were also there !

Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur were recently seen planting rice together.

They are currently at Salman’s Panvel farm house.

Planting rice may be common but presence of Iuliya in Salman’s fields makes it interesting.

Salman Khan posted one of his videos preparing a rice field and driving a tractor. Yuniya also shared a photo while planting a rice plant.

Salman Khan’s video and photos show him stained in mud (Dharti Puttar).

Interestingly,his rumoured girlfriend Iuliya Vantur is planting a rice plant in Salman’s field.

Well this is not to say that both Salman and Yuliya are alone. There are other family members besides Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Family members include sister Arpita Khan Sharma,her husband Ayush Sharma and Aahil-Ayat.

Iuliya Vantur misses her childhood at Panvel

Iuliya Vantur has been staying at Salman’s farm house eversince the lockdown was induced by Coronavirus outbreak.

Going down the memory lane Iuliya posted her photographs on Instagram and remembered her childhood.

Narrating her childhood experience , Iuliya wrote “As a

child, I used to sow seeds and guard animals during the cultivation of my grandparents during the holidays”

Salman Khan Spending time at farms house

Salman’s recent Instagram posts suggest that he is spending most of his time in Panvel in his fields.

In the previous post too, he had written – Daana Daane pe likha hai khane wale ka nam… Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.

Earlier, Salman shared a photo in which he was wearing shorts and sitting in the field .His entire body is stained with mud.

View this post on Instagram Farminggg A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 19, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

He captioned the photo as ” Salute to all farmerss’

Salman Khan has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse for a long time.

He has been staying at the farmhouse since the lockdown in March. These days he is also cultivating there enjoying the monsoon.

Recently, he has shared a video on Instagram in which he is sometimes seen plowing a farm in the rain .

In another video he is seen taking stock of the field.

This video of him is becoming increasingly viral. While sharing this video, Salman wrote in the caption, “Farminggg”