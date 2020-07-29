Security Agencies in Haryana reduced to 137

The number of Security Agencies in Haryana have been reduced .

Haryana government has only renewed licences of only 137 security agencies out of 1000 after the enactment of the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) 2009.

Licences of Private Security Training Institutes have also been limited to eight now.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said that objective of the Act was to fulfill the growing demand for security guards in the country in a regulated manner.

Virk also holds the charge of Controlling Authority to grant licenses to private security agencies said , and also to provide avenues of employment to the youth.

Haryana maintaining Database of Security Agencies

Moreover, a database of private security workforce in the state is also maintained and police uses them as force multiplier to maintain public order in the state.

Giving further details of the status of grant of licences, Virk informed that the licences were granted after due verification of character and antecedents of applicant under a transparent process.

A checklist of all documents for private security agencies and private security training institutes had been uploaded on the Haryana Police website.

Security Agency licence is valid for five years only

The license is issued for a period of five years and can be renewed after adopting the procedure of renewal.

He further said that the application formalities for grant of new license or renewal of license are being further simplified and information in this regard will be given to the people very soon.

Virk said that as per the provision mentioned in the Act, no person will carry on or start a business unless he holds a license issued under this Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) to have private security agency.

In addition, such agencies must follow the dress code as private guards cannot wear a uniform similar to that of the police and armed forces. The contravention of provision of said Act is punishable with penalty.

The Controlling Authority cum Additional DGP advised all private security agencies operating in Haryana to strictly follow the PSARA norms.