Six new bridges in Jammu inaugurated

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six new bridges in Jammu.

These roads have been built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The bridges were inaugurated via video Conference.

Six bridges have been built at the cost of around Rs 43 crores.

Four out of the six bridges are in Akhnoor sector and two in Jammu-Rajpura area.

The Central government had approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Tarnah bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore and falls in Hiranagar area of Kathua district.

The Tarnah bridge will connect more than two dozen border villages from border Chakra to Tehsil Hirnagar to Jammu-Kathua National highway.

The bridge will also connect Gurdasspur district in Punjab with Jammu and will be an alternate highway.

The people of the border were eagerly waiting for the formal inauguration of the bridge . They have thanked GOI for mass scale development in the border area.

On the e-inauguration of the bridge, Member Parliament, Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency Jugal Kishore was present at Tarnah bridge.

Minister of State, PMO, Dr. Jatinder Singh, Chief of the Army Staff M. M. Naravane, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officers were present during the occasion in New Delhi.