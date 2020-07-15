South Indian Actress Mumtaj photo gallery

: A non-numeric value encountered inon line: A non-numeric value encountered inon line

South Indian Actress Mumtaj :

South Indian actress Mumtaj is known for her appearances in Tamil cinema .

She started her film career from Monisha En Monalisa (1999.

Mumtaj’s real name is Nagma Khan.She has also appeared in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu films.

A beautiful South Indian actress Mumtaj is remembered for glamourous Kushi (2000) and Chocolate (2001) roles.

This diva also played a fashionable college girl in “Kattipudi Kattipudida” song .

Kattipudi… is still hit on social media and boosted her film career .

Mumtaj put South Indian films on fire with dance

Interestingly ,this South Indian actress is late Sridevi’s fan. While a teenager she used to stick Sridevi’s posters on walls.

Notably, Mumtaj is also a dancer par excellence . It is due to her dance talent that she got a break in films.

Once film producer Sudhakar Bokade spotted Mumtaj during one of her dance performing . He was impressed so much that he offered her a film .

South Indian films that earned accolades for Mumtaj

Mumtaj has played an unforgettable roles in Tamil cinema.

She was last seen in two Tamil Films Aagadu (2014) and Atharintiki Daaredi (2013). Earlier in Rajadhi Raja (2009),Veerasamy (2007) and

Jerry (2006).

Mumtaj’s film Veerasamy is a Tamil action film written, produced and directed by T. Rajendar. Meghana Naidu also appeared in this film.

Surprisingly, some of films signed by Mumtaj have not been released.

These films include Very Good, Nenjankootill Neeye Nikkirai, , Thik Thik Thik and Vedakozhi.

Mumtaz has also made extended guest appearances in South Indian films like Kushi (2000).

Mumtaj’s stint in South Indian TV shows

This popular South Indian actress later also switched to the television. She judged the first season of Star Vijay’s reality dance competition Boys Vs Girls.

She was also one of the contestants in the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 hosted by Kamal Haasan.