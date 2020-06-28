Sushant was offered a lead role in George Fernandes biopic

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, this incident is being discussed in almost all of India including the film world.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has expressed his shock about the continuous coverage of these discussions.

He has written, ‘Corona is in havoc in the country and hundred-five hundred people are dying from corona every day. 20 soldiers have been killed in the China attack on him. Still news of Sushant’s suicide is finding place. The case of Sushant is also being investigated continuously.

Sushant Singh Rajput has signed George Fernandes biopic

Sanjay Raut in one of the articles written in Saamna has disclosed that Sushant Singh Rajput was about to play the lead role of late George Fernandes in his biopic. However, Rawat has not mentioned much about the biopic.

Sanjay praised Sushant and wrote, ‘Sushant Singh Rajput was a virtuous actor. Many actors like Rajput have struggled and stood in this area.

After the completion of the production of the film ‘Thackeray’ it was decided to make a biopic of George Fernandes. Two-three actors were named to play the role of George, of which Sushant was also one. Due to ‘Dhoni’ he was in my eyes and after two days I was told that Sushant is a great artist.

He should have played the role very well . But with the news of suicide, the potential George of the screen went behind the scenes : Sanjay Raut

Sanjay has also written that he was told that Sushant’s mental state is not well. He wrote in his article, ‘I was told that he is a victim of depression. He behaves strangely on the film’s set. This causes trouble to everyone. Many big production houses have broken ties with him for this reason. Sushant himself took a break from his career, according to experts, and within two months, news of Sushant’s suicide came.