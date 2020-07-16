Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea trolled

Why Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea is being trolled:

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is being trolled on social media.

Surprisingly,Rhea was bombarded with trolls by Sushant’s fans .

“I remained away from social media for a month after Sushant’s death” she said.

One person even issued death and rape threats to Rhea.

Rhea to complaint against Sushant’s fan who trolled her

Sushant’s troubled girlfriend has now decided to complaint against the accused social media user.

‘I have been accused of all kinds, I kept quiet … I was called a murderer, I kept quiet … I kept quiet in shame …’ Rhea says.

Breaking her silence,Rhea slammed the social media user who issued threats.

“But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that if I do not commit suicide, I will be raped and murdered” she added.

“Do you realize the seriousness of what you said? It is a crime according to law. I again say that no one should be subjected to such poisoning and harassment” Rhea questioned.

Rhea further wrote, ‘I request help from cybercrime cell to take necessary action on this matter’.

The accused fan writes ‘Enough is enough’ in the end of the troll.

In fact, Rhea has shared a post that threatens to rape and kill her.

However, Rhea is being trolled by some social media users regarding this post.

Rhea surprised Sushant’s fans by sharing her romantic pictures with him on July 14.

” I am still struggling to face my feelings” she wrote.

In her post, Rhea recalls Sushant and says “you are the one who taught me to believe in love”.

Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput were dating each other from quite some time.

Reports say both were getting married this year.

.However, Sushant’s suicide has creted many doubts about his relationship with Rhea.

She has also been accused of feasting on his money. Her brother is also part of Sushant’s company.

Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant’s death case and has questioned nearly three dozen people .