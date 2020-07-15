Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara’s track released

Dil Bechara is Sushant’s last and Sanjana’s debut movie

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara‘s romantic track ‘Taare Gin’ has been released .

This duet has been sung by Mohit Suri and Shreya Ghoshal. Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Dil Bechara ever since Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death as it is his last film.

Now that only a few days are left for the release of the film, the makers have started releasing the songs of the film.

The romantic track of the film ‘Taare Gin’ has been shot on prom night.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s novel

Based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara is the story of two youngsters, Kizzy and Manny played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

They fall in love despite the events that have taken place on them.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dil Bechara will feature Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Produced by Sony Music India and composed by AR Rahman, the film’s music album is now available to listeners.

While Dil Bechara is Sushant’s last film, it is the debut of new comer Sanjana Sanghi.

Both will be seen doing romance in one of the tracks Taare Gin.

Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan have given their voice to the song composed by AR Rahman.

Sushant Singh Rajput and co actor Sanjana Sanghi will be seen romancing in this song .

The singers have given many hit songs, and now this romantic track is also ready to be included in their hit songs list.

‘Taare Gin’ song reflects the thrill of early love between the main characters of Dil Bechara. This song has been filmed around a prom night.

According to Shreya Mohit is a very good co-singer.

“I am eagerly waiting for the listeners to listen to our song and share their reactions, ” she says.

I and Shreya have tried our best: Mohit Suri

Mohit believes that he is amazed at AR Rahman’s understanding of music.

Rahman, according to Mohit makes songs in a very good way keeping in mind the story of the film.

“I and Shreya have tried our best Live up to their expectation, and now the verdict is in the hands of the listeners.” he says.

This song , says Mohit, reflects the enthusiasm for love, and with the same enthusiasm .

Mohit hopes that people will like this song.