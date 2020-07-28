Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may replace Daya Bhabhi !

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is celebrating 12 years of success. However, there is a suspence over the comback of Disha Vakani who plays the popular character of Daya Bhabhi .Producer Asit Modi hopes she returns on the shos but is determined to run the show even without her .

The popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has made its name among the longest running TV shows till date. On the day of 28 July 2020, this serial completed 12 years on TV.

The entire teamof Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is elated on the compleltion of 12 years of this show but the celebrations will be brief.

Producer Asit Modi shared some special things related to the show. During the conversation, he revealed an important thing related to Disha Vakani who plays the character of Daya Bhabhi .

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Enters 13th year of production

The show has been completed for 12 years and has now entered 13th year. Asit Modi said it is a great pleasure for him and the entire team.

“We also celebrate this day with the name Hanso Hansao Day. We will celebrate our happiness by cutting the cake with the entire team. This time, keeping in mind the Kovid-19, this celebration has been curtailed. Only the team celebrated the achievement . But our enthusiasm is as usual.” says Asit Modi.

“I would just like to thank my fans for giving me so much love for this show. Our effort will be that in the coming episodes, we will make our viewers laugh as usual and show happiness. The strength of this show is good concepts, innovative stories and unique storytelling. To achieve this, is definitely a good feeling because hard work, focus and dedication never go waste” says Modi.

It is not easy to make people laugh in this difficult situation:

Artists and the entire team are relieved after the resumption of the show shooting that too after a gap of four months. For them the relief is a misture of both the sweet and bitter .

“We were not able to shoot as before. Our show has 22 lead actors, not two or three. Till now we used to show most of all on screen together but now we are not able to do so keeping in mind the social distancing norms. Strict social distancing norms are being followed on the set. It is not easy to make people laugh in this difficult situation.” says Asit Modi.

It was a little difficult to bring everyone back together in this difficult time:

Most of the television shows resumed shooting on 13 July. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah delayed its shooting for a week as some actors had moved out of Mumbai during this lockdown and there are some elders in one’s house who have to take care of them.

“There is such a big team, which was running non-stop for 12 years and suddenly there was a break in it.It was little difficult to bring everyone back together in this difficult time. The rainy season has also hampered the shooting at bit” says Asit Modi.

Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam will work with Naik keeping in mind his age:

According to the guidelines, artists above the age of 65 cannot be called on sets or studios, but that does not mean that they cannot work. Keeping in mind the age of actor Ghanshyam Nayak who plays Nattukaka the producers decided that they will go to his house and shoot.

“Keeping in mind every precaution if needed. Obviously, we will not ignore his health at all. They also have to work and we support them” says Asit .

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may introduce a new Daya Bhabhi

Asit says that ther was not discussion about Dayaben’s character. He said the show was performing well even without her for almost two and a half years.

“There is no difference in the popularity of the show even after Disha left . The audience understood me and my team. Viewers understand that we are trying to bring Disha Vakani again but if she is not coming then the show will not stop. Audience has given love to the show without them too” says Asit Modi.

Asit Modi said that Disha Vakani’s return is not being given precedence . it is no longer a matter of great discussion whether or not Disha comes to the show.

“It is a good thing if she returns and even if she does not come ‘show must go on’ we will start our work by bringing another Daya Bhabhi. He was also interviewed during this lockdown period, though everyone has their own problems. You cannot force someone to work. See what in the coming days” says Asit.

Besides Daya , Bawari has also left Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani is not the only actor who left the show. Another popular actor (Monica Bhadoria (Bawri) has also opted out of the show due to her personal reasons.

“See, Bawri was an additional character in the show. Her absence does not impact the content. It has been 12 years for this show. In such a situation the artistes will keep going. If someone works for so many years, it is normal to happen. I hope the audience will accept this in future” says Asit Modi