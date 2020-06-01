Terrorist hideout in Kulgam,ammunition seized

The security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Kulgam district of south Kashmir and recovered a number of items including ammunition.

The police officials said that a magazine of AK series, 30 rounds of bullets, a gas cylinder with stove, some kitchen utensils, medicines, sleeping bags, rucksack bags and other items were seized from the hideout.

Police said that on receiving information about presence of terrorists in Akhal-Malwan forest belt of the south Kashmir district, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces. During the searches, a terrorist hideout was busted in the forest area.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated to establish the full circumstances pertaining to the hideout.