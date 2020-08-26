Thai Food in Delhi : Krua Thai opens dine-in

There is a good news for the Thai food lovers living in Delhi and NCR Region.

Krua Thai an authentic Thai eatery by CP Group has opened its gates for dine-in.

Interestingly, this hybrid kitchen has been delivering authentic Thai food since March . It is currently set to engage patrons at their premises.

What is there on the Thai platter

The newly opened Krua Thai embodies the spirit of Thai culture, bring to you authentic Thai flavours with a modern Setting.

Krua Thai means ‘Thai Kitchen’ was conceptualized and developed by Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), one of Thailand’s largest conglomerates and food producers with a mission of providing the finest and most authentic Thai food in a modern minimalistic ambience.

Platters offered by Krua Thai are simple yet clever combinations of Eastern and Western influences harmoniously combined.

Thai cuisine has its five elementary flavours hot, sweet-salty, sour and bitter which tickle your palate with exploding flavours in every Thai dish.

Culinary speaking, there are four regions in Thailand: North, Northeast, Central and South; each region with its own distinct characteristics and we at Krua Thai, bring to you an eclectic mix from all these regions.

Krua Thai serves the finest authentic Thai food in the town. Their food is diverse according to its regions; the menu features a wide range of dishes to spoil the foodie in you like Tom Yum, Pad Thai, Som Tam, Green Curry, Thai Fried Rice, PohTaekThalay, Pla- MukThodKrob, Tord Man Pla- Fish Cake, GoongMangkorn and many more.

Upto 40 Percent discounts on Thai Food for delivery app users

Furthermore , the restaurant is giving a 20 percent markdown on dine-in and walk-in at its outlet and a 20 percent + 20 percent off on Zomato deliveries.

Likewise,the eatery is open on weekdays with the exception of Tuesday and following all government instructions.

The outlet has made new standard working methods to guarantee the wellbeing and prosperity of their clients and its staff.

Social Distancing, Thermal Screening is mandatory

Additionally , this Thai food restaurant has also been following social distancing norms. Adequate distancing between tables, thermal screenings at the entrance, frequent hand-washing and utilization of hand sanitisers is being done as per WHO rules.

The restaurant is paying attention at every step from sourcing raw material to disposal that happens at their end.

In addition to the norms ,the kitchen is 3000sq feet, designed in a way to store, process and prepare vegetarian and non-vegetarian items separately.

E-menus are available in place of tangible ones to maximise safety and minimize indirect contact.

As the restaurant opens, the management is ready to give their customers a safe and authentic experience.