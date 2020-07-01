There was no chemical in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body

The final viscera report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is out. The reports states that there was no suspicious activity in his death.

As per the report this is purely a suicide case. The viscera report found no suspected chemical or poison in Sushant’s body.

Visra was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for analysis after conducting the post mortem.

Evidence of no conflict found

The viscera report found no signs of any conflict before Sushant’s death. Nothing has been found from his nails.

Sushant’s final postmortem report came last week.

The report said that Sushant died of suffocation due to hanging.The cause of death was stated to be asphyxia. He died as his body did not get enough oxygen.

The postmortem report came on 14 June

Preliminary post mortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was released on June 14.

This report was made under the supervision of three doctors. After this, his organs were sent to JJ Hospital for detailed report.

It was revealed that Sushant died due to hanging.

Shekhar Suman demands a CBI Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Shekhar Suman reached Patna on Monday to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family.

Director-producer Sandeep Singh was also present with him. The two met Sushant’s father and sisters.

Sharing the photo of the meeting on Twitter, Shekhar wrote, ‘I met Sushant’s father, sharing his pain. We sat for a few minutes and did not say anything’. He is still in deep shock. In such a time, the best way to express unhappiness is to say nothing”.

Shekhar Suman has been taking up the matter and demanding a CBI inquiry, tweeting continuously for the past several days.

In his tweet on 26 June, he wrote, “Dear Sushant, the country is with you, people are with you, we are all trying to bring you justice and justice will definitely be done. We will remember you forever”.