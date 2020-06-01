Trial of 24X7 water supply in Shimla Town begins

Often struggling with erratic potable water supplies in Summres, the Shimla town will soon get round the clock water supply.

Secretary Urban Development Rajneesh has said that Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has started a trial in Scandal Point and Middle Bazaar area for providing 24X7 water supply to the consumers.

Secretary said the trial has been started in these areas as there is inadequate space for keeping water tanks and currently it is possible to provide proper supply of water through water distribution lines.

In the initial stage Gaindamal Hemraj shop, CTO mall road, Middle Bazaar, Lower Bazaar Tunnel, the upper area of Sunder Pansari Shop, certain parts of middle bazaar, Padamdev complex, Lakker Bazaar Bus stand and some areas of upper area of Rivoli road, P&T colony, Grand hotel and Kali bari areas would be covered under the trial.

With this initiative about 500 connections would be provided with 12 hour water supply and equal amount of water would be provided to all consumers in the initial stage. He said that if the efforts would be successful then the period of water distribution would be increased to 24X7.

Rajneesh said that keeping in view the COVID-19 and taking advantage of lockdown the SJPNL has rectified 60 leaking points in the town which has increased about 35 lakh litre water distribution and reduced consumption of water and has reduced the expenditure of providing water.