Two new Coronavirus cases reported in Chandigarh, total 202

Chandigarh‘s Bapu Dham colony continues to add more coronavirus patients to the UT’s list. With two more cases -including a 25 year and a 50 year old male paeitnes, the number of cases reported this colony has jumped to 130.

Total number of cases reported in Chandigarh are 202 and majority of these cases have been reported from the resettlement colony.Earlier on Tuesday three cases were reported from Bapudham.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandiarh are 108.The cases may go up as the administration has opened government offices and business establishments.

1100 people who returned from various states during the lockdown -3 have been home quarantined.