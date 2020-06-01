Two Pakistan High commission officials caught spying

Indian law enforcement authorities have apprehended two Pakistan High Commission officials in New Delhi on charges of spying and anti-India activities .

The Government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan’s Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these officials of the High Commission of Pakistan against India’s national security.

Pakistan’s Charge de Affaires was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status, the MEA added.