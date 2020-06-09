UAE Residency law violators permitted to leave the country

The United Arab Emirates has announced that residency law violators would be permitted to leave the country by waiving off all the fines, including the ban stamp, during a grace period of three months, with retrospective effect from 18th May to 18th August, in the latest measures related to the Corona virus pandemic, according to a statement.

The Emirates News Agency has said that the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said in a virtual press conference that the announcement, which was made by the UAE Cabinet, comes in accordance with directives issued by President Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to allow violators overstaying their residence permit to leave the country without any fines.

Lockdown extended for one more week

Meanwhile Abu Dhabi has extended restrictions on movement in and out of the capital and between cities within the emirates for another one week starting from Monday in its efforts to curb the spread of the Corona virus pandemic.

Abu Dhabi had initially put the movement restriction for a week from 2nd of June to control the spread of the pandemic.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention has reported 528 new cases of the COVID-19 and 465 new recoveries.

Two deaths due to the infection have also been registered. Additional 37,000 new COVID-19 tests have also been carried out, the Health Ministry added.