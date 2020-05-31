Unlock-1 : Himachal Relaxes curfew between 6 AM to 8 PM

Himachal Pradesh Government on Sunday relaxedt the curfew between 6 AM to 8 PM.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that inter district buses would start plying from 1st June. He directed the officials to ensure social distancing in the buses and also at the bus stands.

The District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police would provide adequate police force for crowd management and law and order maintenance at all the bus stands. The buses would be allowed to ply with not more than 60 percent occupancy and the drivers, conductors and passengers would follow all the safety protocols of the Health Department.

Chief Minister said that inter-district movement of the people of the State would be allowed without any pass, but passes would be required for interstate movement.

The people coming from other parts of the country would be quarantined. People coming from red zones would be kept in institutional quarantine and those from other areas would be kept in home quarantine. He said that the persons in institutional quarantine would be allowed to go home only after their test for COVID-19 was negative.

Jai Ram Thakur said that over 1.60 lakh state residents who ware stranded at various parts of the country have reached the State from 25th April till now.

About 91,000 have been kept under home quarantine and over 7000 have been kept under institutional quarantine.