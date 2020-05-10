US FDA approves antigen tests for early coronavirus detection

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new type of coronavirus test called antigen test which gives faster results than the conventional tests.

US FDA announced emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by Quidel Corporation of San Diego. The FDA said the test can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs swiped inside the nasal cavity.

Difference between antigen and normal tests

The antigen test is the third type of test to be authorized by the FDA. Antigen tests can diagnose active infections by detecting the earliest toxic traces of the virus rather than genetic code of the virus itself.

Quidel Corporation says that the test can provide an accurate, automated result in 15 minutes.

Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is to test a patient’s nasal swab for the genetic material of the virus. It can take hours and require expensive, specialized equipment mainly found at commercial labs, hospitals or universities.

A second type looks in the blood for antibodies, the proteins produced by the body days or weeks after fighting an infection.

Such tests are helpful for researchers to understand how far a disease has spread within a community, but they aren’t useful for diagnosing active infections.