Uzbek Call Girl Rackets active in India

UzbekCall girls frequently travel to Middle East, Eurasia and Asia including India.

Popular tourist destinations like Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi are hotspots for the call girls from Uzbekistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Notably ,Uzbekistan is a poor country which has earned a bad name for prostitution. Though prostitution is prohibited but it is still in vogue.

In New Delhi, Uzbek call girls can easily be located in Paharganj, Saket , South Delhi and IGAI.

If searched on Google,hundreds of pages giving direct contact numbers of the so called escort agencies and websites are available.

If you res[pmd to a Whatsapp number you will get the price list alongwith the age and photographs of the Russian and Uzbekistan call girls.

Uzbek and Russian Call girls in high demand

As Indians love fair skin, so is the demand for the fair skinned call girls.

Russian and Uzbek call girls are often priced higher than the local call girls.

While a local call girl in New Delhi can be available between Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 per night, Uzbek call girls charge between Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per night.

Interrogation of the arrested call girls revealed that they charge three to four times for accompanying to long distance tourist places like Shimla, Manali ,Jaipur and Goa.

They Charge between Rs one lac to Rs 1.5 lacs for services at distant places.

They also offer other services like belly dancing, massage and weekend party escort.

Many Uzbek Call Girl rackets busted by Delhi Police

Busting Uzbek call girl racket is not a new thing in New Delhi.

They operate through pimps in the National Capital Region.

The pimps also run their escort services and openly offer Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyzstan call girl services.

These women come on a tourist visa and stay in New Delhi for months.

Sources say some even enjoy multiple tourist visa facility by marrying the local guys.

Some of the foreign call girls have also been found running international call girl rackets.

Five Uzbek and Kyrgyzstan call girls arrested in February 2011 were part of an international racket.

Generally,Uzbek call girls operate from Paharganj hotels and residential areas .

Previously Uzbek Call girls have been arrested from Chhattarpur and Vasant Vihar localities.

A 33 year Uzbek call girl pimp identified as Gulnaaz was living in India since 2009.

Gulnaaz allegedly got married an Uzbek girl to a local on whose name they got multiple entry visas and frequently came to India and went back to Uzbekistan.