Nora Fatehi’s ‘O Saki Saki ‘ video goes viral on Tik Tok

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has posted Batla House movie popular item song ‘O Saki Saki ‘ on Tik Tok which has generated 40 million hits within 24 hours. The hook steps of this song have gone viral.

This Canadian dancer is wearing a hot dress and twisting her belly with “वो शराबी क्या शराबी दिल में जिसके ग़म ना हो? लुट गया समझो शराबी, पास जिसके हम ना हों…..साक़ी, साक़ी, सा…ओ, साक़ी-साक़ी, रे, साक़ी-साक़ी

आ, पास आ, रह ना जाए कोई ख्वाहिश बाक़ी ओ, साक़ी-साक़ी, रे, साक़ी-साक़ी आ, पास आ, रह ना जाए कोई ख्वाहिश बाक़ी .”

Nora is known for her belly dancing skills and had put the screen on fire in the item number .She has reminded her fans of the intoxication which she had given when the original song was released .

Nora is sizzling with her dance moves again.This time the Tik Tok fans are feeling the heat.The Song has been sung by Neha kakkar .

The full song transcript is as under :

मैं तेरी आँखों का साहिल

मैं तेरे दिल के ही क़ाबिल

तू मुसाफ़िर, मैं तेरी मंज़िल

इश्क़ का दरिया है बहता

“डूब जा, ” तुझसे है कहता

हाँ, मेरी बाँहों में आ के मिल

हाँ, वो शराबी क्या शराबी दिल में जिसके ग़म ना हो?

लुट गया समझो शराबी, पास जिसके हम ना हों

(साक़ी, साक़ी, सा…)

ओ, साक़ी-साक़ी, रे, साक़ी-साक़ी

आ, पास आ, रह ना जाए कोई ख्वाहिश बाक़ी

ओ, साक़ी-साक़ी, रे, साक़ी-साक़ी

आ, पास आ, रह ना जाए कोई ख्वाहिश बाक़ी

तेरे जैसी माशूक़ा मुझे यार चाहिए

ना पैसा चाहिए, ना ही क़रार चाहिए

हो, तेरे जैसी माशूक़ा मुझे यार चाहिए

ना पैसा चाहिए, ना ही क़रार चाहिए

ये हुस्न का है खुमार मेरा, तुझ पे है छाया जो

क़ुर्बां हुआ जो मुझ पे खुशनसीब बड़ा है वो

हाँ, वो शराबी क्या शराबी दिल में जिसके ग़म ना हो?

लुट गया समझो शराबी, पास जिसके हम ना हों

(साक़ी, साक़ी, सा…)

ओ, साक़ी-साक़ी, रे, साक़ी-साक़ी

आ, पास आ, रह ना जाए कोई ख़ाहिश बाक़ी

ओ, साक़ी-साक़ी, रे, साक़ी-साक़ी

आ, पास आ, रह ना जाए कोई ख़ाहिश बाक़ी

ओ, साक़ी-साक़ी, रे, साक़ी-साक़ी

आ, पास आ, रह ना जाए कोई ख़ाहिश बाक़ी

ओ, साक़ी-साक़ी, रे, साक़ी-साक़ी

आ, पास आ, रह ना जाए कोई ख़ाहिश बाक़ी