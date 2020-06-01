Y4S hails Panjab University’s decision to defer fee hike

Youth For Swaraj (Y4S) has welcomed the Panjab University’s decision to defer the proposed fee hike.

The University Syndicate, in its meeting held on May 30,2020 had decided to indefinitely defer the proposed fee hike of 5 to7.5 percent for the upcoming year due to covid-19 pandemic.

“Youth For Swaraj (Y4S) congratulates the student community of PU who rose to the occasion to oppose this move, wrote letters and memorandums, ran a twitter storm #PUAgainstFeeHike. This is a great victory of students’ unity” a Y4S Spokesperson said.

He said that the issue of annual fee hike for all courses in Panjab University is a systemic issue and with every passing year PU has become more inaccessible for students.

“Over the past years, it has seen an unprecedented rise in tuition fees across courses and percentage of students enrolled in self financed courses” he said.

The Spokesperson said about 43 percent of all students in Panjab University are enrolled in self-financed courses with fees upto 5 lakh per annum.

“Y4S demands that PU authorities must make its policy of fee hikes public so that there can be a comprehensive dialogue among all stakeholders; students, parents, teachers, administration, Government, and the society at large on the issue” he said.

Y4S PU member and law student Ankur Goyat said, “PU Authorities have to understand that annual Fee Hikes can’t be the way forward. It should come out with a clear statement as to why it comes up with such proposals every year, what is its policy and vision.”