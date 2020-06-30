Zee Anmol to air Pavitra Rishta

Zee Anmol has announced to air the most popular Zee TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

This will be a rich tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput who played a lead role in this serial.

The announcement has been made at a time when the whole country is missing sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide in Mumbai on June 14,2020.

A Channel spokesperson said that the people want to see Sushant and the channel will try to reconnect the audience with the show.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande played the roles of Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta .

Sushant became a household name after playing the role of Manav Deshmukh in this show. His fans still remembr him for his role in Pavitra Rishta .

The re-airing of Pavitra Rishta will be an emotional tribute to the Sushant.

Pavitra Rishta is a beautiful love story of a middle class boy ana a girl .

Manav Deshmukh is a common garage mechanic and the lone earner of his family .

Archana Karanjkar (Ankita Lokhande) is a simple middle class girl who puts her family on top.

Manav and Archana get married amidst all the difficulties, but after marriage they have to face new conflicts and challenges.

This show depicting their inspiring struggle with life and their unwavering love for each other, shows the sanctity of the relationship between the two.